Marvel has lined up another big release for fans. After ruling theatres earlier this year, The Fantastic Four: First Steps is heading to streaming soon. The film stood out as one of the biggest MCU successes of 2025, closing its theatrical run with an impressive $521 million, per Box Office Mojo. It marked a stylish reintroduction of Marvel’s first family and brought a different flavor to the ever-expanding universe.

Fantastic Four First Steps OTT Release Date Update

After its theatrical run, the movie began moving toward its home release. It first dropped on digital platforms in late September, followed by a physical release in mid-October, available on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD. The final step in its rollout has now arrived, as The Fantastic Four: First Steps makes its debut on Disney+ on November 5, 2025.

Marvel also released a fresh teaser for the streaming launch. Fans will be able to watch it in IMAX Enhanced format, and the original score by Michael Giacchino is now available across digital music platforms. A limited translucent vinyl edition is also available at Disney Music Emporium and select stores.

Our family is coming home. 💙 Stream Marvel Studios’ The Fantastic Four: First Steps on Disney+ November 5. pic.twitter.com/udnqrCsHcT — Disney+ (@DisneyPlus) October 24, 2025

The Fantastic Four: First Steps: Plot

The Fantastic Four: First Steps, directed by WandaVision’s Matt Shakman, shifts the MCU’s tone into a retrofuturistic 1960s setting, introducing Reed Richards, Sue Storm, Johnny Storm, and Ben Grimm in a universe where their heroism is already legendary.

The film dives into their struggle as a family when the Silver Surfer, played by Julia Garner, warns of Galactus’s (Ralph Ineson) arrival. With their son Franklin caught in the middle of a cosmic crisis, the four embark on a desperate mission that tests both their powers and their bond.

The cast includes Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach, supported by Natasha Lyonne, Mark Gatiss, and Sarah Niles, with Matthew Wood voicing H.E.R.B.I.E., the team’s robotic ally.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps: Critical Acclaim & Box Office Success

The movie holds a Certified Fresh 86% critic score and a 91% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes, marking it as the most acclaimed Fantastic Four adaptation yet. Its $117.6 million domestic opening weekend hinted at massive potential. While its overall box office performance fell below early expectations, it became the franchise’s highest-grossing film to date, earning $521 million worldwide, including $274.2 million domestically and $247.5 million internationally.

For now, fans can relive their debut adventure when The Fantastic Four: First Steps lands on Disney+ on November 5, officially completing Marvel’s 2025 theatrical lineup on the platform.

