The Fantastic Four: First Steps is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated movies this year. Fans are hopeful that the film will kickstart another significant phase for the MCU’s domination. Viewers are excitedly waiting to see Pedro Pascal’s Mr. Fantastic and team engaging in the biggest fight of the decade against Galactus.

Amid the ongoing buzz surrounding the movie, filmmaker Matt Shakman revealed that powerhouse director duo Joe and Anthony Russo took over to direct a major post-credit scene in the film. The scene would probably set the stage for Marvel’s next big-screen extravaganza, Avengers: Doomsday, starring Robert Downey Jr.

What Did Matt Shakman Say About Russo Brothers-Helmed Fantastic Four: First Steps Post-Credit Scene?

While speaking to Comic Book Movie, Matt Shakman explained, “Working at Marvel is like running a relay race — you pass the baton… I passed it on to Joe and Anthony and they’re off and running. They were very involved and as we were making this film, they wanted to visit our sets and watch scenes as they were coming together and get to know these characters so they could treat them well, do right by them in the next movie.”

The scene, filmed concurrently with the Avengers: Doomsday shoot, teases the Fantastic Four’s integration into the main MCU timeline, hinting at their debut alongside the Avengers and setting the stage for a major confrontation.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps – Release Date

Set in a sleek 1960s-inspired, retro‑futuristic world, First Steps follows the Fantastic Four as they try to thwart the planet-devouring threat of Galactus. Directed by Matt Shakman, the film stars Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn. It is written by Josh Friedman, Cam Squires, and Eric Pearson. The Fantastic Four: First Steps releases in theaters on July 25, 2025.

