James Gunn is putting in the work to bring DC back to its long-lost glory. After years of inconsistent storytelling and half-baked universe plans, Gunn’s leadership as co-head of DC Studios has already begun to shift the tide. With the recent release of Superman earning both critical acclaim and fan approval, the future is looking brighter than it has in a long time. But just as audiences are getting comfortable, Gunn has thrown a curveball: his next major DCU project is not another superhero epic but a full-blown, R-rated horror movie. The film? Clayface.

Everything to know about DCU’s R-rated project, Clayface

The idea of giving Clayface, traditionally a Batman villain, his own solo film wasn’t in the original Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters slate. But that changed after horror maestro Mike Flanagan pitched a bold, genre-blending take on the character. Instead of simply being the shapeshifting antagonist we’ve seen in animated series and comics, this Clayface is a struggling B-movie actor who injects himself with a substance to stay relevant in Hollywood, only to transform into something monstrous.

Originally, Clayface was rumored to appear in Matt Reeves’ The Batman sequel, scheduled to come on screen in 2027. Now, Clayface is a standalone R-rated horror film set within the DCU, with Speak No Evil director James Watkins at the helm and Tom Rhys Harries cast in the title role. As for Batman? His presence in the film remains uncertain officially. But netizens believe that the upcoming film might feature a new Batman. Sadly, Gunn has not made any comments regarding it, leaving fans in ambiguity. But the curiosity is real, especially since Clayface marks a major R-rated DCU entry.

James Gunn on the upcoming R-rated horror Film, Clayface

In a recent interview on CBS Mornings, Gunn opened up about why Clayface is such a vital addition to the DCU. “We’ve got Clayface, which is a totally different thing,” he said. “Although it’s in the same universe, it’s a complete horror film. That’s one of the things we want to do; there’s not a company style. It’s not like every movie is going to be like Superman. The artists, the directors, and the writers, each one will bring their own sense to it… That’s what we want to bring to the films because we don’t want people to get bored. We want to invigorate people,” Gunn added.

Gunn’s approach is refreshingly clear: diversity in tone is key. While Superman embraced hope and heroism, Clayface will dive into body horror, identity, and madness. And that’s important in a world where superhero fatigue is very real. By allowing filmmakers to stretch creatively, the DCU avoids becoming formulaic. Clayface promises something different, something strange, and potentially something unforgettable.

As Clayface gears up for production this fall and a September 2026 release, it’s already becoming one of the DCU’s most intriguing projects. Fans may not know what to expect from an R-rated DCU horror film, but they are surely hoping for Batman to feature in it.

