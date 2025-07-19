Based on J.K. Rowling’s best-selling novels, the Harry Potter film series remains one of the most acclaimed franchises in global cinema. Starring Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson in the lead roles, all the films have received widespread praise from critics and audiences alike. However, one movie stands out with the highest Rotten Tomatoes critics’ score. Read on to find out which one it is and where to stream it in India.

Harry Potter Films – Rotten Tomatoes Scores Compared

Check out the Rotten Tomatoes critics’ scores for each Harry Potter film, listed in order of their release:

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001) – 80% Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) – 82% Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) – 91% Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) – 88% Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007) – 78% Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009) – 83% Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 (2010) – 76% Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 (2011) – 96%

David Yates’ Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2, the eighth and final installment of the Harry Potter film series, is the highest-rated film, with a stellar critics’ score of 96% and the highest audience score of 89%. Not very far behind is Alfonso Cuaron’s Prisoner of Azkaban, with an impressive 91%, followed by Mike Newell’s Goblet of Fire, with an 88% RT score.

What Is The Harry Potter Film Series About?

The eight-part fantasy film series follows the adventurous journey of Harry Potter (Daniel Radcliffe), an orphaned wizard who discovers his magical powers on his eleventh birthday. He enrolls at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, where he befriends Hermione (Emma Watson) and Ron (Rupert Grint). There, he finds out about Lord Voldemort, the dark wizard who killed Harry’s parents, both of whom were powerful wizards themselves. Each film covers a year of Harry’s life at Hogwarts, building up to the ultimate battle between good and evil.

Where To Watch The Harry Potter Film Series?

All eight Harry Potter films are currently available to stream in India on Jio Hotstar. In the U.S., viewers can stream them on HBO Max and Peacock, among other digital platforms.

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 Trailer

