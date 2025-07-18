Emma Watson, who walked into our hearts as Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter film series, has made it to the news because of her driving habit. She has been banned from driving for six months after breaking the rule of speeding. While driving her Audi S3, the actress got caught speeding at 38mph in a 30mph zone on Banbury Road. The incident was captured by the Traffic Police camera.

For those who don’t know, her Audi S3 was also towed away for parking illegally a few months back. At that point, she already had nine penalty points on her driving record in two years. But now she is once again in the same mess. Read on to know more about her previous offences and the recent one.

Emma Watson & Her Driving Chaos

The 35-year-old actress, who is also an activist, got caught in a speeding offense where she was driving her Audi S3 at 38mph in a 30mph zone. She was later by post and pleaded guilty to the driving offence on March 3, and on July 16, 2025, she was sentenced for her offence, as per Mirror. Well, it’s the same car that was also towed away for being parked illegally in February 2024. Reportedly, she didn’t see the ‘no parking’ sign and went to meet her mom in a pub across the street, blocking a couple of cars in a gateway for more than three hours. After that incident, the Harry Potter actress wrote online, “Still searching for parking in Stratford upon Avon. Merchant of Venice v good if you can still get tickets.”

Speeding offences generally carry 3 to 6 penalty points in the UK, depending on the situation, and are marked on a driver’s record for about two years. But Emma already had nine points on her license before this incident could happen. After this, her count has been raised to 12 points, and the actress has been made to pay a total of £1,044 ($1,400) at High Wycombe Magistrates’ Court. On top of that, she has been banned from driving for six months.

Although she wasn’t present during the hearing that lasted for not more than five minutes, her solicitor, Mr. Wilson, said (via Financial Express), “She fully understands her position and will accept her punishment.” However, this incident is her fourth driving offence in less than two years. Her previous counts date back to October 2023, November 2023, and January 2024. She has been studying creative writing at the University of Oxford since 2023 after leaving the acting industry.

On the work front, she was last seen in Little Women (2019) and a promotional short film for Prada. However, this news has gone viral now, and her previous offences have again come to light. What do you think about it?

