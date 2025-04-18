Long before Emma Watson became a household name, she was just a regular nine-year-old girl — until Harry Potter happened. The role of Hermione Granger not only launched her career overnight but also threw her straight into the kind of global spotlight most adults would struggle to handle, let alone a child. Looking back, Watson admits the sudden fame was anything but easy. It left her feeling completely out of place and apprehensive about herself.

Speaking to Porter magazine, Emma opened up about how hard it was to deal with the pressure and attention that followed her everywhere. The superstar shared how her insecurities were broadened after being pushed under constant spotlight. “As a young person, that feeling of not being comfortable in my own skin was exacerbated by the microscope I was under,” she stated.

Emma Watson further got candid about how being in the media forced her to question herself. She shared how she was unsure of herself unlike other girls of her age who already had their things figured out. The superstar even stated that she often tried to make others believe she was boring, just so she could get a moment of solitude to get answers about herself.

“The level of questioning I was under, coming at such a young age. People asking me, ‘What do you think of this? Who are you, who are you, who are you?’ I felt so inadequate because I just didn’t have answers yet. I had so many friends who had a clear sense of self…I envied those girls because I was so unsure of myself. I questioned everything. I was terrified by the level of interest in me,” Watson recalled.

It wasn’t until she moved away for college in 2009 that she started feeling grounded. Living away from Hollywood gave her a chance to step away from the character of Hermione and start figuring out about herself. She called that decision the “best thing” she could’ve done for herself, even though it wasn’t always easy.

Today, Watson has a sense of self that she says she finally feels comfortable with, and her honesty about the tough parts of growing up famous is something that makes her all the more relatable. Behind the glitz and the fame, Emma’s journey is a real reminder that everyone, no matter how perfect they might seem from the outside, goes through their own battles to figure out who they really are.

