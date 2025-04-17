Accio bank accounts! The Harry Potter trio didn’t just defeat dark wizards they also conjured up some seriously magical paychecks along the way. Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint started as adorable newcomers in The Sorcerer’s Stone and ended up global icons by the time Deathly Hallows – Part 2 rolled credits. With Warner Bros. raking over $9.5 billion from the franchise, it’s only natural to wonder how much gold landed in their Gringotts vaults.

From school robes to red carpets, the Harry Potter trio’s salaries skyrocketed with each film, reflecting their growing stardom (and the box office boom). Though they’re not exactly rushing back for The Cursed Child, the trio did reunite for the nostalgic 20th anniversary special, and yes, the glow-up was real.

Whether it’s Radcliffe’s indie glow-up, Watson’s feminist fairy tale roles, or Grint’s horror-TV fame, the post-Hogwarts era has been kind. But when it comes to galleons earned during the Potter years? Let’s just say it’s enough to make a goblin blush.

Daniel Radcliffe’s Salary From Harry Potter

Talk about a magical payday! When Daniel Radcliffe first stepped into Harry Potter’s shoes in 2001, he was just an 11-year-old wizard with a lot of destiny (and some pretty serious contracts) ahead of him. For Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, Radcliffe pocketed a cool $1 million. Not bad for a kid with a lightning bolt scar, right? But things didn’t stay small for long. As the movies grew, so did his paychecks.

By The Chamber of Secrets, he was making $2 million, and by The Prisoner of Azkaban, a whopping $6 million. The real magic happened in the later films, by The Half-Blood Prince, he was raking in $24 million, and for the grand finale (Deathly Hallows Parts 1 & 2), he earned a spellbinding $50 million as per Cosmopolitan. By the time the dust settled and the series wrapped, Radcliffe had cast his own financial charm, amassing a staggering $109 million from the Potterverse. Not too shabby for a boy wizard!

Emma Watson’s Salary From Harry Potter

Hermione Granger, the ultimate Muggle-born genius who turned out to be more of a wizard at managing her career than we ever realized! Emma Watson’s salary journey through the Harry Potter series is just as magical as her on-screen charm. In the early days, she made less than $1 million for Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, but don’t let that fool you, she was already set to outgrow those humble beginnings.

As the series progressed, so did Emma’s paycheck. By The Order of the Phoenix, she was raking in around $4 million, and by the time she was in the final battle of Deathly Hallows, her salary had reached a jaw-dropping $30 million for the two-part finale. That’s some serious Galleons! While she’s gone on to become an even bigger star post-Harry Potter, landing roles in Beauty and the Beast and Little Women, those iconic years as Hermione set the stage for Watson’s successful financial career. Hermione may have had all the brains, but Emma’s bank account surely kept up!

Rupert Grint’s Salary From Harry Potter

Rupert Grint, the beloved Ron Weasley, might have been the third wheel in the iconic trio, but his paycheck certainly didn’t fall behind his co-stars. Starting off with a paycheck of under $1 million for Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, Grint’s salary steadily rose throughout the series, much like Ron’s ability to rise to the occasion. By the time he hit The Half-Blood Prince, he was bringing in around $4 million, quite the leap from his humble beginnings in Diagon Alley!

But the real magic happened with the final two Harry Potter films, where Grint earned the same whopping $30 million as Emma Watson for his role in the two-part Deathly Hallows. Despite his impressive paydays, Rupert’s post-Potter career has been quieter than Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson. While Watson cashed in on major brand endorsements and Radcliffe kept churning out projects, Grint chose a more laid-back path, focusing on roles in smaller projects like Servant and The ABC Murders. But hey, no need to rush when you’ve already got a hefty bank account from being Ron Weasley!

What Other Cast of Harry Potter Made?

While we know Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint raked in the big bucks, what about the other magical faces that helped bring the wizarding world to life? Some of them definitely didn’t have to work a second job. Tom Felton, aka Draco Malfoy, reportedly pocketed a neat $18 million for his 8-movie run (via LadBible), proving that being a “bad boy” on-screen pays well.

As for the legendary Alan Rickman, who played Severus Snape with all the mystery and menace we adore, his net worth was around $16 million at the time of his passing, much of it thanks to his iconic role, via Celebrity Net Worth.

However, the pay for background extras wasn’t nearly as magical. Reports say they earned only about $45 per day, via DailyMail, that’s not even enough for a round of Butterbeer! While extras do get a smaller cut, it’s still surprising to consider how many young actors were playing Hogwarts students and may have been working long hours. Guess that’s what makes those magic wands even more valuable, when they’re worth more than your paycheck.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood

Must Read: Every Harry Potter Movie Ranked By Box Office Performance

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News