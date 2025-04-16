Last year’s horror sensation, hailed as the most terrifying film of 2024, is now available for streaming, and fans can finally get their fix of heart-pounding terror.

Smile 2, the eagerly awaited sequel to the spine-chilling 2022 original, has made its way to Paramount+, joining the ranks of popular series like South Park, Frasier, and Star Trek, all of which are easily accessible through the platform’s app or via an Amazon Prime Video add-on subscription.

No Need to Have Seen the First Film

Despite some initial skepticism, horror buffs need not worry about having missed the first movie to enjoy this sequel. Picking up right where the original left off, Smile 2 introduces pop star Skye Riley, played by Naomi Scott, who finds herself cursed as she prepares for a major global tour. As she faces an escalating wave of horrific events and the growing pressure of fame, Skye must confront her dark past to prevent everything from spiraling into chaos.

The film features a stellar cast, including Lukas Gage of You, Rosemarie DeWitt, Kyle Gallner, Miles Guiterrez-Riley, and Ray Nicholson, Jack Nicholson’s son. Though it didn’t quite achieve the same box-office success as its predecessor, Smile 2 earned an impressive 86% on Rotten Tomatoes, surpassing the first film in critical acclaim.

Fans Praise the Sequel’s Terrifying Excellence

Social media is buzzing with horror fans praising the movie’s ability to haunt them long after the credits roll. One viewer wrote, “Smile 2 is honestly top 10 horror movies of the decade.” Another echoed, “#Smile2 is such a welcome surprise. It’s funnier, stranger, bigger, and most importantly, scarier than the original film, expanding the world without ever betraying what made the first film so special. Also, the dance/musical numbers are really killer. Parker Finn is the real deal.”

smile 2 is honestly top 10 horror movies of the decade pic.twitter.com/XLpUUR6IpV — coco 💖 (@slayycoulee) April 15, 2025

#Smile2 is such a welcome surprise. It’s funnier, stranger, bigger and most importantly scarier than the original film, expanding the world without ever betraying what made the first film so special. Also the dance/musical numbers are really killer. Parker Finn is the real deal. pic.twitter.com/yNgeQRqFI0 — Drew Taylor (@DrewTailored) October 11, 2024

A third penned, “True to the expectations set by the first film, #Smile2 is an insanely unsettling, nerve-wracking experience. Naomi Scott is incredible. The film really shines in its opening and final acts, where it paints an intriguing image of the franchise’s future.”

True to the expectations set by the first film, #Smile2 is an insanely unsettling, nerve-wracking experience. Naomi Scott is incredible. The film really shines in its opening and final acts, where it paints an intriguing image of the franchise’s future. pic.twitter.com/pgLRMIsbu1 — Russ Milheim – The Direct (@RussMilheim) October 11, 2024

Another said, “#Smile2 is INSANELY good. This sequel out does everything the first did & has brought the series to a new standard. Surprisingly gorey, VERY well directed, genuinely scary. Naomi Scott delivers an Oscar level performance & that’s not an exaggeration. Im still so shocked by it all.”

#Smile2 is INSANELY good. This sequel out does everything the first did & has brought the series to a new standard. Surprisingly gorey, VERY well directed, genuinely scary. Naomi Scott delivers an Oscar level performance & that’s not an exaggeration. Im still so shocked by it all pic.twitter.com/Jq9knUMWfL — Cris Parker (@3CFilmss) October 16, 2024

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: The Many Saints Of Newark: When Edie Falco’s Carmela Soprano Returned But Didn’t Make It To Final Cut

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News