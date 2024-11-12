Smile 2 continues to perform decently at the cinemas even with films with twice, thrice, and much bigger budgets than it. The movie was made on a reported budget of $28 million and earned over four times that at the global box office. Naomi Scott’s film is also doing well at the domestic box office, managing a spot in the top five. Scroll below for the deets.

It is the sequel to 2022’s Smile, which was also a big success. The OG movie collected an impressive $105.93 million in its domestic run and $217.40 million worldwide. Both films were directed by Parker Finn. It features Rosemarie DeWitt, Lukas Gage, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Peter Jacobson, Ray Nicholson, Dylan Gelula, and Raúl Castillo.

Smile 2 was distributed by Paramount Pictures, and according to BoxOfficeReport.com, it collected a solid $5.11 million this weekend, taking the domestic cume to $60.65 million. It collected $1.42 million on Friday, followed by $2.17 million on Saturday and $1.5 million on Sunday. The supernatural horror flick played across 2822 locations in North America.

The movie also managed to secure a spot in the domestic top 5—it is on the fifth spot after this weekend. It is also experiencing a decent run at the overseas markets and has reached the $63.10 million international cume. Adding the overseas and domestic gross, Smile 2 has crossed the $120 million mark worldwide. It has collected $123.75 million so far globally.

As mentioned above, it was made on a reported budget of $28 million and has raked in 341.96% more than that. Naomi Scott led Smile 2, which was released in the theatres on October 18. According to a report, the movie is said to be arriving on the OTT platforms on November 19, but it will be available as PVOD.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

