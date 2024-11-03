Smile 2, led by Naomi Scott, is already a box-office success and continues earning money. The movie is now set to impress a wider audience as it is set to be released on OTT platforms. It was released in theatres last month and ruled at #1 in the domestic box office list until Venom: The Last Dance was released. Scroll below to find out how and where to watch it online.

About the movie-

It is the sequel to the 2022 psychological supernatural horror flick. The latest movie was directed by Parker Finn and features Naomi Scott in the lead role of a pop star. She begins to experience a series of highly disturbing events as she is about to go on tour. The sequel also features Rosemarie DeWitt, Lukas Gage, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Peter Jacobson, Ray Nicholson, Dylan Gelula, and Raúl Castillo. Only Kyle Gallner has reprised his role from the last movie.

Smile 2’s official synopsis states, “About to embark on a new world tour, global pop sensation Skye Riley begins experiencing increasingly terrifying and inexplicable events. Overwhelmed by the escalating horrors and the pressures of fame, Skye is forced to face her dark past to regain control of her life before it spirals out of control.”

Its Box Office Reception –

Smile 2 collected an impressive $23.02 million on its debut weekend. According to Box Office Mojo’s data, it was released in 3,619 theatres. The report also stated that the sequel collected $47.86 million and is still counting at the United States box office. At the overseas box office, the movie collected $46.00 million and allied with the domestic box office cume, the film’s global cume stands at $93.87 million.

The movie is less than $8 million away from reaching the $100 million milestone. It was made on a reported budget of $28 million and has earned 235.25% more than its production budget. It is now set to arrive on digital platforms, but there is a twist.

Smile 2 on OTT –

According to When To Stream’s report, Smile 2 will be available on digital platforms, including Apple, Amazon, Vudu, etc., but as PVOD. The movie was released in theatres on October 18, and it will reportedly be available on OTT platforms on November 19, exactly one month after its theatrical release. However, the makers have yet to confirm the news.

SMILE 2 (2024)

Streaming: November 19, 2024

PVOD (Apple, Amazon, Vudu, etc.)#Smile2

SMILE 2 (2024)

Streaming: November 19, 2024

PVOD (Apple, Amazon, Vudu, etc.)

