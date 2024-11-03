Tom Hanks, Robin Wright, and Robert Zemeckis might have created one of the best Hollywood movies of all time with Forrest Gump, but it seems they are failing to create the same magic with their recent release, Here. The release day numbers of the movie have been revealed, and it is expected to underperform at the box office on its debut weekend. Scroll below for the deets.

The trio is reuniting after thirty years, and the fans might be getting nostalgic about it, but whether or not they will go to watch the movie in the theatres is uncertain. Positive word-of-mouth is necessary for the film to work at the box office. The exhibitors are not experiencing a good time as the big-budget films are underperforming at the box office. But thanks to the low-budget movies, the business has been running. This Tom Hanks starrer movie has a modest budget of around $45 million to $50 million, and it might be a surprise hit at the box office.

According to Luiz Fernando’s report, Here has been received with mixed word-of-mouth by both critics and the audience. Therefore, the movie starring the adorable pair of Tom Hanks and Robin Wright is poised to underperform the industry’s projections this weekend at the box office in North America.

Here is a family movie that has been awarded a B- on CinemaScore. The film, as reported earlier, collected $475K on the Thursday previews. The release day numbers are also not so overwhelming, as it collected only $1.9 million on Friday, including the previews. It is reportedly eyeing a $5 million to $6 million debut weekend. It is significantly below the $7 million-$10 million projections. It is way lower than what Forrest Gump earned in 1994, three decades ago.

Here by Robert Zemeckis, reuniting Tom Hanks and Robin Wright was released in the theatres on November 1.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

