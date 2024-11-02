Terrifier 3 is now set to terrify the people in Italy as it hit the theatres there in a few days. The Thursday previews witnessed splendid numbers and are expected to be one of the biggest opening days for a Hollywood movie post-COVID. It has already raked in 2912.5% more than its meager budget, and it will be a phenomenal release this year after it opens in Italy. Scroll below for the deets.

The movie has been in the top three of the domestic box office list for a long time, and its biggest competition is Smile 2. Venom: The Last Dance has shifted the movies down in the list, and Damien Leone’s film is one of them. It features Lauren LaVera, David Howard Thornton, Elliott Fullam, Samantha Scaffidi, Antonella Rose, Margaret Anne Florence, and Bryce Johnson in crucial roles.

According to trade analyst Luiz Fernando’s report, Terrifier 3 earned winning numbers from the Thursday previews when some lucky moviegoers saw it in the theatres. The movie created an all-time record for Hollywood horror films by earning $1.6 million on Thursday previews. It attracted 183K cinephiles to the theatres.

The movie has even beaten big hits like Jurassic World Dominion‘s $1.3 million and The Super Mario Bros Movie’s $1.4 million and is on par with Avatar 2’s $1.6 million collections. Terrifier 3 would be among the 10 biggest opening days for Hollywood overall post-COVID. However, the film will open officially in Italy on November 8.

In the United States, the film is inching closer to the $50 million mark and stands at a $47.31 million cume. It has already collected $12.94 million overseas, thus taking the worldwide cume to $60.25 million. It was made on an estimated budget of $2 million only. Terrifier 3 was released in the theatres in the US on October 11.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the latest Hollywood News!

Must Read: Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Box Office (North America): Earns 190% Of Its Production Budget As It Experiences 61.5% Halloween Boost!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News