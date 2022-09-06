Seems like Jurassic World Dominion is still making some hustle at the box office as the Chris Pratt starrer crawls nearer to the one billion mark. Just recently, the entire Jurassic Park franchise, which comprises 3 original films and 3 JW movies, crossed the $6 billion mark in its entirety.

As Dominion pushed through $990 million globally, the franchise crossed that threshold. It has been quite a journey for the Bryce Dallas Howard starrer as it not only had heavy competition from Top Gun Maverick, Thor: Love and Thunder, and more, but its ratings were low too.

Despite that, Jurassic World Dominion has hailed at the box office and is now closing towards the $1 billion mark. As per Box Office Mojo, the third JW movie has made $994 million in total now. This includes $375 million domestically (North America) and another $619 million overseas. It has been able to make $4 million in a week.

Jurassic World Dominion has already slowed down quite a lot and has been removed from viewing from many theatres. It will be a miracle if the Chris Pratt starrer is able to reach one billion. Even if it does cross that, it won’t be a new thing for the franchise as the previous two JW films and the first Jurassic Park have grossed more than a billion.

The first Jurassic World did wonders at the worldwide box office as it is currently the 7th highest earning film of all time. While the Fallen Kingdom is 10 places down to the 17th position now. Dominion has entered the top 50 list and is in last place.

Let’s see how much longer Jurassic World Dominion has a hold at the box office and whether it will be able to make a billion or not. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

