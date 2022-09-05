Another week passed by, and another record was created by Top Gun Maverick. The Tom Cruise starrer is what a blockbuster should be really like. Not only is it commercially successful but has a positive critical reception, so much so that even after more than three months in theatres, the film is reigning at the box office.

Maverick was released to an outstanding opening that kept growing as the days went by. The Joseph Kosinski starrer then became the highest-grossing movie of 2022. Reportedly, Tom even earned a huge cheque of $100 million, the biggest of this year so far.

Now, Top Gun Maverick has created another record by becoming the 6th Hollywood movie ever to cross the $700 million mark domestically (North America). As per Box Office Mojo, the Tom Cruise starrer has made $1.440 billion on the global front, with $740 million internationally and $700.3 million stateside. It is also inches away from breaking MCU’s Black Panther’s record of $700.42 million.

While it has become the 6th film ever to touch the seven hundred million milestone at the domestic box office, when Top Gun Maverick does surpass the MCU flick, it will become the fifth top-grossing movie. That will be another huge feat under the Tom Cruise banner. What’s amazing to see is that the movie is still able to generate over a million during the weekends.

Many Hollywood biggies like Jurassic World Dominion, Thor: Love and Thunder, and more have come and gone. But Maverick has pushed through them. However, now it faces a bit of competition from Spider-Man: No Way Home’s extended cut.

The Tom Holland starrer was re-released with a different post-credit scene last weekend. Since then, it has been at the top of the box office and has pushed Top Gun Maverick to third place. Let’s see how far the movie goes.

