Spider-Man: No Way Home is back at the theatres after nine months of its release and is once again doing wonders at the box office. Upon its initial release, the Tom Holland starrer was an instant hit. The film had a surprise cameo of Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire as Spidey.

This had left the fans in shock, even though the rumours of them appearing in the film were quite high back then. Holland’s third standalone movie made fans wonder if there will be more. While no update on the same has been given, an extended version of the MCU flick has hit the silver screens.

The extended cut of Spider-Man: No Way Home has added 13 more minutes of new footage, including a new post-credits scene. Fans are flocking to the theatres to watch it. This has boosted its box office collections. As per Box Office Mojo, the film had a lifetime earning of $1.911 billion and has become the biggest film post-pandemic.

This comprises $812 million domestically (North America) and $1.099 billion overseas. Spider-Man: No Way Home was a record-breaking movie. Now, as the film has reopened, the Tom Holland starrer created another one on Labor Day. Over the opening three-day weekend, the Marvel flick earned $6 million domestically, putting an MCU film on top for Labor Day weekend two years in a row.

The previous record was created by Shang-Chi and the Legends of the Ten Rings. Through bits and pieces, No Way Home has landed at the top of the box office over the weekend, surpassing even Top Gun Maverick. Adding Monday’s collection, the Zendaya starrer has $7.6 million stateside and another $2.6 million overseas. The total is $10.2 million so far.

While Spider-Man: No Way Home already rests as the 6th highest-grossing film of all time and 3rd biggest domestically, it will be interesting to see it touch new milestones. Could the movie break Avengers: Endgame‘s North American record?

