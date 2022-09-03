The countdown has begun for Brahmastra and we can finally sense some sort of excitement in the air. Amid the ongoing boycott trend, Bollywood fans are showing their support like never before, turning the picture on social media. Now, the latest we hear about the film is about the screen count, which is going to be the biggest for any Bollywood film. But is it beating KGF Chapter 2 and RRR? Let’s find out.

For the unversed, Yash’s historic blockbuster and SS Rajamouli’s masterpiece are two of Indian all-time blockbusters. Both released with a gap of almost one month between them and went on to shatter records both in the domestic market and globally. Given all the pre-release buzz, both the biggies witnessed the grandest ever release for an Indian film with a screen count hitting the mark of 10,000.

Yes, you read that right! RRR and KGF Chapter 2 were released across 10,000 screens globally. Now, as per the reports flowing in, Brahmastra will be the widest ever release for Bollywood but it won’t be surpassing the aforementioned blockbusters. The Ranbir Kapoor starrer will be released across 8000 screens globally, which will be the highest for any Bollywood film. The count, however, is yet to be confirmed officially.

Speaking about the theatrical release, Brahmastra, which releases on 9th September, will be distributed by Star Studios in India, while Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures will be distributing the film in overseas.

Meanwhile, yesterday the mega pre-release event of the film held at Hyderabad’s Ramoji Film City got cancelled. Some security and political reasons are stated behind the cancellation of the event.

