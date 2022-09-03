Vivek Agnihotri is mad at Bollywood ever since he witnessed little or no support for his film The Kashmir Files. He even slammed leading stars for remaining tight-lipped on its success and slammed Anurag Kashyap on his Oscar remark for the movie. But now, the director is mocking Ayan Mukerji over Brahmastra and has also targeted Karan Johar. Scroll below for more details.

Advertisement

Brahmastra is a fantasy adventure film that is made on a budget of whopping 410 crores. It is not only touted to be the most expensive Bollywood film ever made but also witnesses an ensemble cast of Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Nagarjuna, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan among many others in its franchise.

Advertisement

However, Vivek Agnihotri has whole different issues on it. He told in an interview with Kushal Mehra, “Brahmastra, do they even know the meaning of that? And then they are talking about Astra Verse, what is even that? Then you put your director, who can’t even pronounce Brahmastra. He is a wonderful director. I loved his Wake Up Sid and the second film and I wish he made a wonderful film. I am concerned about him like a mother is concerned about their children. I am very disappointed. So these are the problems.”

Just not that, Vivek Agnihotri even accused Karan Johar of mocking the LGBTQ community. “They talk about LGBTQ activism but they themselves make fun of it. Why do Karan’s films often make fun of the LGBTQ community? Why? And they talk about activism,” he said.

Let’s see if Ayan Mukerji or Karan Johar decide to respond to the statements made by Vivek Agnihotri on them and their film Brahmastra.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: Alia Bhatt Nails Maternity Fashion Yet Again As She Opts For A Floral Pink Dress With Matching Blazer Looking PHAT!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram