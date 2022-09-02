Brahmastra New Promo Unveiled! Shah Rukh Khan Or Ranveer Singh, Confused Fans React To Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor Starrer’s Teaser

Bollywood’s much-awaited film Brahmastra starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead is all set to release next week. Fans of the star are eagerly waiting for the release as promotional activity has also kick-started. As the film is making a buzz on social media, a new trailer is being released to tease the fans.

Ayan Mukerji’s film is undoubtedly one of the most highly anticipated films of this year. Hindi-language fantasy adventure film is touted to be the costliest Bollywood film yet, and the expectations from the film are sky high as fans are waiting to see Ranbir and Alia’s on-screen chemistry.

Moreover, Shah Rukh Khan has a cameo in the film, and fans are left wondering if he just featured in the recent promo. Makers of Brahmastra shared a promo of the film and announced advance bookings opening tomorrow. In the promo, a man is seen standing in a deserted land, and his face is obscured by his long hair. Even though the face isn’t clearly visible, fans assumed it is King Khan. However, some think it is Ranveer Singh.

Sharing the video, the makers wrote, “Advance booking opens tomorrow! In just a week, Brahmastra will be in cinemas near you.”

Watch the promo below:

In the comment section one fan wrote, “Srk is on now,” another user commented, “LESGO SHAH RUKH!”. A third user commented, “No SRK is The Vanarastra He Is Some Villian I Feel He Is Ranveer Singh,” while a fourth user wrote, “Is he Ranveer Singh?”

Previously, Mouni Roy, who is playing an antagonist in the film confirmed SRK’s cameo appearance in Brahmastra. Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, Amitabh Bachchan, and Nagarjuna Akkineni also have an important role in the film. It is the first part of a trilogy and will release on 9th September in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

