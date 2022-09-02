The boycott culture has undoubtedly caused a dent to Bollywood to some extent. And it is not going to stop anytime soon as the next target is said to be Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s Brahmastra. Yes, the boycott trend is in full swing and on the other side, supporters are trying to expose the ‘fakeness’ behind the orchestrated trend. Scroll below to know more details.

In the past, we have seen how Laal Singh Chaddha, Raksha Bandhan and Liger suffered negativity even before their release. Don’t know how much it affected their box office numbers, but one thing is for sure it did affect the reputations of all these films. Now, a similar situation is being witnessed for Ranbir’s upcoming big-budget film. But this time, Bollywood supporters are putting on a solid fight.

In a reply to a boycott Brahmastra trend, a random user tried to expose the boycott gang and prove that such trends are orchestrated. The user shared an image post in which some shocking stats were shown. As per the post, out of 100K boycott tweets, 75.5% are from Pakistan. What’s more surprising is that tweets from India comprise only 1.8%.

Check out the post:

We wonder if these stats are true. If they happen to be accurate, we wonder who really is running such trends and why!

Meanwhile, recently during a promotional event in Chennai, SS Rajamouli said that Brahmastra will take Indian culture to the world. He also said that what he liked the most about Ayan Mukerji’s upcoming magnum opus is that it is a commercial way of telling the story of ‘astras’.

