Ever since the release of Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday starrer Liger received a lot of hatred and negative comments from the audience, which resulted in a massive disaster at the box office numbers. It’s the lowest-grossing film of Vijay Deverakonda’s career. However, now the South distributor of the film opened up about the losses.

The South distributor talked about the Liger’s failure, how much loss he faced due to it and his take on the Bollywood boycott campaigns. In his terms, the film was ‘Sabotaged’ before its release.

In an interview with ETimes, the South distributor of Liger, Warangal Srinu shared, “No, I haven’t lost 100 crore in one year. But I have lost some money, no doubt. As on Liger, I have lost something to the tune of 65 per cent of my investment.”

Further going into the conversation, the South distributor talked about the boycott campaigns and said, “I can’t say whether he was over-confident. But if he was, how does it yet pay to not go to a film which is not bad? Do we realise that in our quest of banning actors and filmmakers, based on preconceived notions, we are ruining poor families of poor crew members. The movies will decrease and lead to chaos in several families who depend on it for their daily meal. The movie industry is going through a very bad phase and social media users who are members of the unjustified ban culture that has come to dominate, should be ignored. There seems to be a concerted campaign against us, almost every day. This is totally uncalled for. See the film and if you don’t like it, thrash it. But how can you thrash it before it has been released and you haven’t seen it?”

When asked about how did he feel to read all the negative comments about his failure, Warangal Srinu revealed, “I suspect someone is trying to malign me, needlessly. There are camps even within the industry that work against each other. I was referred to as the man with a golden touch so far and now suddenly out of nowhere, baseless things are being written about me, without checking the facts.”

The South distributor of the film Liger shared he quite liked the movie apart from the last 5-7 minutes climax scene.

Warangal Srinu went through a lot after Liger’s failure. What is your take on Liger’s South distributor’s opinion? Let us know!

