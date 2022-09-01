South superstar Chiranjeevi has finally broken his silence on the failure of his recently released film Acharya. The south industry is growing and flourishing with repeated hits at the box office. Amidst this, the failure of the Telugu actor’s film was quite unsettling for his fans.

The film was released back on April 29, 2022. While fans were super excited to see what the most anticipated south film had in store for them, the Chiranjeevi starrer failed to live up to their expectations.

Now, during one of his interactions with the media, Acharya fame Chiranjeevi finally opens up on his disastrous box office performances, the setback it caused him, and how movie buffs get excited to see ‘good content’ in the theatre.

When asked to share his take on it during the media interaction, Chiranjeevi said, “After the pandemic, the number of people coming to theatres has come down. It doesn’t mean they don’t want to come to theatres altogether. If the content is interesting, they will! Bimbisara, Sita Ramam and Kartikeya 2 are examples. If we don’t concentrate on the script and content, people won’t show interest. The philosophy of cinema has changed. The bad films get rejected on the second day of their release. I am one of the victims of this trend (alluding to Acharya’s failure).”

Talking about the film, as mentioned above Acharya was released back in April. Apart from the Telugu star, his son Ram Charan was also seen playing a pivotal role. Sonu Sood, Jisshu Sengupta, Nassar, Kishore, and Saurav Lokesh were also in the film. The action-drama film was directed by Koratala Siva and produced by Konidela Production Company.

What are your thoughts on Chiranjeevi addressing Acharya’s box office failure? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

