Liger has turned out to be a nightmare for all those who were associated with it. Be it the lead actor Vijay Deverakonda, director Puri Jagannadh, producers Karan Johar and Charmee Kaur to distributors, the film has proved to be a big dent for all. As the talks of buyers demanding compensation for their losses are gathering momentum, we are hearing that Vijay and Puri have decided to sacrifice their salaries for Jana Gana Mana.

For the unversed, Liger marked Vijay’s pan-India and Bollywood debut. Not one or two but four people including Karan Johar, Charmee Kaur, Puri Jagannadh and Apoorva Mehta jointly produced the film. A lot of money was spent to make the film a grand affair. If reports are to be believed, 100 crores were spent on the film’s budget.

Given the ever-rising following and craze of Vijay Deverakonda, exhibitors happily shed a big amount to purchase the rights of Liger. The initial response also looked promising with tickets getting sold like hot pancakes. But as we know, just after the first day first shows, extremely negative reactions came in and the box office verdict was out on day 1 itself.

Ever since the exhibitors and distributors have been demanding compensation from the makers. Now, as per the latest reports flowing in, Vijay Deverakonda and Puri Jagannadh, who are coming back together for Jana Gana Mana, have decided not to take any fees. Instead, they’ll be repaying the losses of Liger’s buyers with it.

It is also being said that the budget of Jana Gana Mana will be cut short and the same money will be used for compensation. That’s not it, Puri Jagannadh is also making some major changes to the script and giving entire focus to the main content and not just heroism.

Really, team Liger is in a real mess! Let’s hope Vijay Deverakonda and all others associated bounce back strongly.

