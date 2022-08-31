Director Hari’s out-and-out entertainer ‘Yaanai’, featuring Arun Vijay and Priya Bhavani Shankar in the lead, has garnered an impressive 100 million streaming minutes on OTT.

Advertisement

Yaanai featuring Arun had a successful theatrical run before being released on the OTT platform ZEE5 on August 19.

Advertisement

Arun Vijay’s film, Yaanai’s success has delighted the OTT platform, which has said that it is enthused by the response the film has received so far and that it encourages them to continue delivering real and relatable entertainment to their audiences.

Yaanai featuring Arun Vijay has earned positive reviews from both critics and general audiences during its theatrical run, has been receiving an excellent response on OTT.

Arun Vijay starring Yaanai repeating its successful run on OTT, it appears that director Hari’s strategy of creating a perfect entertainer, encapsulating emotions, action, sentiment, romance, and ingredients that cater to the tastes of family audiences, has worked yet again.

Yaanai was primarily targeted at audiences in ‘B’ and ‘C’ towns, produced by Drumstick Productions. What worked for Yaanai’s favour was the fact that the film had huge expectations riding on it as this is the first rural script that Arun Vijay was doing after a gap of almost 12 years.

Must Read: Liger Producer Calls Box Office Failure ‘Scary & Depressing Situation’, Compares The Scenario With South Successes Sita Ramam & Karthikeya 2

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram