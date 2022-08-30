Vidyut Jamwal’s Khuda Haafiz Chapter 2: Agni Pariksha Is Premiering Exclusively On Zee5 Global & Here's The Date

Khuda Haafiz Chapter 2: Agni Pariksha is an action movie starring actor Vidyut Jammwal that is set to premiere on Zee5 Global starting September 2. Faruk Kabir is the director of the film and has also penned the script. The narrative is about Sameer (Vidyut) and Nargis (Shivaleeka Oberoi), who, after facing all challenges, finally discover a silver lining when they adopt a kid Nandini, and their family is complete.

Sheeba Chaddha and Dibyendu Bhattacharya are featured in prominent roles. The movie is produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak, Sneha Bimal Parekh, and Ram Mirchandani and the music is composed by Mithoon and Vishal Mishra. The action entertainer is presented by Zee Studios, Cinergy, and Panorama Studios.

Speaking about the trailer of Khuda Haafiz Chapter 2: Agni Pariksha, unlike in the part one, where Vidyut Jammwal as Sameer is seen stumbling around looking for his wife, this time he won’t hesitate to fight for his daughter. The adopted daughter is taken hostage, and an attempt is made to kill her, but Sameer battles every threat to save his beloved. To know what happens next, you have to watch the film which premieres on Zee5 Global.

Speaking about the plot, after returning to Lucknow from Noman, where she was kidnapped and raped, Nargis and her husband Sameer make vain attempts to put their lives back together. They are delighted when they choose to adopt Nandini, an orphan. However, it doesn’t last long, and in a strange turn of events, Nandini is abducted while returning from school, and Sameer decides to take it upon himself to return her home safely.

How to watch Khuda Haafiz Chapter 2: Agni Pariksha online?

On ZEE5 Global, the movie will be made available online. The streaming services are only available to premium subscribers. A ZEE5 subscription is required for a seamless viewing experience. You can watch the movie online by signing up for the premium plan. Below are the steps to access ZEE5.

Open the ZEE5 website or app.

Sign in to your ZEE5 account.

Get subscribed to the streaming service.

Use the search bar and type in the movie name.

Choose your preferred video quality and watch the movie online.

Zee5 Global will stream Khuda Haafiz Chapter 2: Agni Pariksha in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages from 2nd September 2022.

