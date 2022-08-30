Hrithik Roshan has been receiving a lot of praise for his promising performance in Vikram Vedha trailer. The Hindi remake also stars Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte and will hit the theatre screens in exactly a month from today. KRK is talking about a particular scene and alleging not just HR but also Vijay Sethupathi had copied one of the scenes from his movie Deshdrohi. Scroll below for details.

Advertisement

As most know, Vikram Vedha is a remake of the South film by the same name that starred R Madhavan, Vijay Sethupathi, Shraddha Srinath among others. The film won several awards and accolades and turned out to be a massive success at the box office.

Advertisement

The Hindi remake of Vikram Vedha is also being written and directed by Pushkar-Gayathri, the masterminds behind the OG. But as per KRK, they have copied a scene from his Deshdrohi not just for the Vijay Sethupathi starrer but also now for Hrithik Roshan.

KRK took to his Twitter and shared a screenshot of a scene from his film where the antagonist is pointing a gun at him. Quite a common scene, it could be witnessed that the villain could be seen holding the gun at Hrithik Roshan & Vijay Sethupathi’s forehead.

Kamaal R Khan captioned his post, “First south did copy my scene. And now @iHrithik is copying me.”

As expected, netizens took to the comments section and massively trolled KRK. Many even shared glimpses from his commercial failure Deshdrohi and mocked his acting.

A user joked, “Oscar Level Acting… Aaaaaaa Magar kyun.”

Another wrote, “Aur tune apna naam SRK se copy kiya Uska kya?”

“Bs life me iss level ka confidence chahiye,” a troll commented.

“Bas aise 2 rupees wali acting nahi karega Hrithik. Itna kafi hai,” another tweeted.

First south did copy my scene. And now @iHrithik is copying me. pic.twitter.com/Br7j5P5om0 — Kamal Rashid Kumar (@kamaalrkhan) August 28, 2022

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: When Saroj Khan Made Rekha Cry For Not Coming To Dance Rehearsals, “You Can Talk To The Producer & Change The Dance Masters…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram