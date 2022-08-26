Saif Ali Khan and controversies go hand in hand. Whenever the actor gives an interview or appears in media events, he never misses an opportunity to grab headlines. The Nawab of Pataudi who was once madly in love with ex-wife Amrita Singh shares two children with her named – Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan. The actor parted ways with ex-wife in 2004 and tied the knot with Kareena Kapoor Khan in 2012 and today, we bring you a throwback to the time when Saif opened up on Sara’a reaction to his divroce with his ex-wife Amrita. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Amrita was a superstar of her time when she got married to Saif who was just starting in showbiz. Their age gap was 12 years and initially even their families didn’t approve of their relationship according to multiple media reports back in the day. However, all’s well that ends well. The ex-couple are currently at peace in life and share a cordial relationship with each other.

Saif Ali Khan has always been very vocal about his failed marriage with ex-wife Amrita Singh. The actor once opened up on Karan Johar’s show and revealed Sara Ali Khan’s reaction to his separation from his ex-wife.

Saif Ali Khan said, “I can’t imagine exactly the impact this will have on Sara and Ibrahim. I just pray and will make every effort possible. One thing that Sara did say to me. She said ‘you spend more quality time with me now than ever before’. I am not saying that that’s a great ‘everything is fine’ (situation) but that is a ray there, that’s something special.”

That’s a sweet thing to say. Sara Ali Khan is a charmer and never fails to impress us with her humble and mature personality.

What are your thoughts on Saif Ali Khan revealing Sara’s reaction to his separation from ex-wife Amrita Singh? Tell us in the comments below.

