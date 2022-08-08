Till now everyone is aware of Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan’s alleged relationship. Things sparked between the two after Sara confessed to liking Kartik while she appeared on Koffee With Karan with her father/actor Saif Ali Khan. The two remained in a relationship for a brief time but soon parted ways. Meanwhile, a recent video of Aaryan is going viral after the paparazzi ask the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 star if he misses Namastey or if he likes cheese hinting at Sara. Scroll below to read on.

For the unversed, their love blossomed while they came together for Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal 2. The romantic movie was a box office dud and it is said that the two decided to go different ways at the same time.

If you are not aware, Sara Ali Khan is known for saying ‘Namastey’ whenever she meets the paparazzi or she shares something on her social media. On the other hand, she recently confessed to liking cheese in KWK referring to Vijay Deverakonda. Meanwhile, a video by ETimes of Kartik Aaryan has surfaced online where the paps can be seen asking the Pyar Ka Punchnama actor if he misses ‘Namastey’ and if he likes cheese.

Soon after the video of Kartik Aaryan went viral, Reddit users weren’t happy with the paparazzi for harassing the actor by indirectly taking Sara Ali Khan’s name. Although at the end of the video, he does the Namastey pose, but one can clearly see how uncomfortable the actor looked.

Reacting to the same, a user wrote, “So cringe. ‘Namaste ki yaad aati hai kya’ wtf, are they in high school?!?” another wrote, “Aside from the absolute audacity of these paparazzi, I also love how they’re so dumb. Cheese was a reference for Vijay D not Kartik,” a third user wrote, “Paps should learn to maintain boundaries..Kartik behaves friendly with paps but that doesn’t mean they should remark on personal level ..kudos to kartik for being calm and silent…wonder what would happen if Salman was there,” a fourth wrote, “paps need to be taught some ethics fr. like it’s not funny to joke about that unless u are a close friend and that too with consent.”

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan will be seen in Shehzada, Captain India, Freddy and Satyanarayan Ki Katha.

