Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda is all set to take the box office by storm with his Bollywood debut Liger this month. The star is leaving no stone unturned to promote his upcoming film, which is dubbed as Pan-India. While the film is yet to be released, the Telugu star is already receiving a lot of offers in Bollywood films.

Advertisement

Produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, the film is being promoted on a big scale not just in the South, but even in the Northern parts of India. Fans are super excited to watch the film. Needless to say, the film has created quite a buzz among moviegoers.

Advertisement

Vijay Deverakonda is a rage among the masses. Several directors and producers are seemingly lining up to cast him in their films even before Liger hit the big screens. However, he has not yet signed any films yet. Bollywood Life report quoted a source as saying, “Vijay has received a lot of offers from Bollywood directors but he has politely declined the offers. He first wants to gauge audiences’ reactions to Liger. He wants to know how the audience reacts to it, what changes he needs to make and what preparations he needs to do in order to take up more Bollywood projects.”

Reportedly, he has refused the offers of some of the biggest names in Bollywood as of now.

Meanwhile, Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday are busy promoting their film Liger all over. Recently, they visited Patna to meet their fans and promote their film. The enthusiasm among his fans was so much that he had to leave the event midway.

Now next stop for them is Ahmedabad. The official Instagram handle of Dharma Productions shared the update and wrote, “Spreading the love – #Liger style!🤙🏻 #Ahmedabad your energy is electric, see you in cinemas on 25th August! #LigerOnAug25th”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dharma Productions (@dharmamovies)

For more updates, tune into Koimoi.

Must Read: Nagarjuna Reviews Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, Says “Wonderful To Watch Naga Chaitanya Grow As An Actor”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram