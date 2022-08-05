Vijay Deverakonda’s highly anticipated film Liger (Saala Crossbreed) directed by ace director Puri Jagannadh is releasing on August 25th. Mike Tyson is making his debut in Indian cinema with the film. The movie has completed its censor formalities and got a UA certificate.

The movie runtime has arrived at 2 hours 20 minutes with the first half being 1 hour 15 minutes and the second half is 1 hour 5 minutes. There are seven fights and six songs in the movie.

The Censor members are in awe of Vijay Deverakonda’s monstrous performance. He excelled in action and dances that are the highlights of the film. They say the movie will mark the arrival of a new Pan-India Superstar who will make the masses crazy.

Puri Jagannadh had ensured radical characterization of Vijay Deverakonda. The members were surprised how Deverakonda transformed stunningly into the Liger character and bulked his body to excel in the game scenes in the movie. They are confident that it is going to be a perfect Pan-India launch for the actor and he will take the nation by a storm.

After watching the film, the censor board members felt the runtime, action part, hero characterization, dialogue delivery, Ramya Krishna’s character, mother sentiment, and Vijay Deverakonda – Ananya Panday’s love track has worked big time in the film.

In technical departments, Vishnu Sharma came up with stunning visuals and the background score is top-notch. Kecha’s action choreography is mindblowing.

