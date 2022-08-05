Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s upcoming next with Luv Ranjan made the headlines recently for not-so-good reasons. The sets of the still-untitled film – which was built in Chitrakoot Studios, Andheri West, recently caught fire and have now led to the makers facing immense loss. In fact, a report now talks about the effect it may have on RK’s next Animal.

A few days ago, the sets of Ranjan’s film caught fire and the unfortunate incident has now led to a delay in the production as Ranbir has jumped onto his next. Yes, you read that right. As per reports coming in, the father-to-be has begun the shooting of Animal with director Sandeep Vanga Reddy.

The report further states that while only a song is left to be canned for Luv Ranjan’s next, Ranbir Kapoor will now return to the Shraddha Kapoor co-starrer only after completing the shoot of Sandeep Vanga Reddy’s Animal – which he is filming with actress Rashmika Mandana. Read on to know more about it.

As reported by ETimes, Ranbir Kapoor is currently in Pataudi shooting for Reddy’s Animal with co-star Rashmika Mandana. A source close to Luv Ranjan’s untitled film unit told the publication, “The fire that happened on Ranjan’s set has resulted in another delay in the shooting of this film. But then Ranbir’s dates were with Animal and he had to go for that shoot. Luv’s film will now be completed later.”

Besides Ranbir and Shraddha Kapoor Ranjan’s untitled next will also reportedly feature Kartik Aaryan in a special role. A report talking about it stated that “Kartik and Luv have known each other for many years, and are extremely fond of each other.” Talking about his part in the film, the report also added, “Kartik’s sequence in the film will also feature Ranbir and Shraddha. Ranbir and Kartik too share a great equation.”

Luv Ranjan’s untitled next with Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor is scheduled to release in theatres on Holi, March 8, 2023.

