Laal Singh Chaddha is receiving flak even before the release for all the senseless and unnecessary things. It’s old statements of Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan that have been made viral on social media. Not all but a certain section of netizens are targetting the film and urging to boycott it. Amid it, LSC has got a sigh of relief as it has got a thumbs up from Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC).

For those who don’t know, even before starting the shoot, team LSC had shown the script to SGPC to make sure that they get everything right as Aamir is essaying a character of a Sardar in a film. To avoid any pre-release religious controversies, Aamir and the team made a smart move.

Now, as the film is completed and ready for release, Aamir Khan showed it to Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee and Laal Singh Chaddha has received a big thumbs up from the committee. Talking about the same, Aamir said, “I was very touched with the reaction of the members of the SGPC. I am so glad that our film touched their hearts so deeply,” as per ETimes.

It’s much-needed positive news for the Laal Singh Chaddha team amid so much negativity in the pre-release phase.

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan, who is fondly called Mr. Perfectionist, has praised his Laal Singh Chaddha co-star Kareena Kapoor Khan and called the diva ‘perfect’ on Koffee With Karan Season 7. Aamir revealed that he has never stopped himself from appreciating things that are already perfect, like Kareena. “I am a perfectionist, but she is perfect,” shared the star with a big smile.

