Karan Johar is churning out fresh episodes of Koffee With Karan every Thursday and giving us a gist into the personal lives and gossip of different celebs. While the coach saw different guests each week, one actor seemed to pop up in all the conversations – Shehzada actor Kartik Aaryan. And now, his fans have taken to social media to say they aren’t ok with the repetitive mentions.

But shouldn’t KJo taking Aaryan’s name on KWK be a good thing? Well, the Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor’s name had cropped up time and again on Koffee With Karan for dating or being the ex of the different actresses who have graced the show till now – Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor and Ananya Pandey.

Calling Karan Johar a bully, one user tweeted, “Why is karan so interested in everyones S*X life Maybe coz he aint getting any KWK used to be fun b4 karan started to make it vulgar And why mention #KartikAaryan in every episode and specify his relationships. Simply a bully Karan is..” Another wrote, “It’s Koffee with Kartik, he’s running the show!” A third, talking about KJo’s obsession with Kartik Aaryan, commented, “In todays news we can all agree that karan johar is obsessed with @TheAaryanKartik and can’t breathe without mentioning him in his show.. It’s okay karan, I’m obsessed too but your level of obsession is just embarrassment. #KoffeeWithKaranS7”

Another Twitter user, slamming Karan Johar for mentioning Kartik Aaryan in almost every episode, wrote, “@karanjohar you might as well bring @TheAaryanKartik on the show and ask him the questions yourself! #KartikAaryan seems to be running your show! #KoffeeWithKaranS7 #KoffeewithKaranSeason7 #koffeeWithKaran #Shehzada” One user, not happy with the repeated mentions of the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 stars on Koffee With Karan Season 7, tweeted, “#KoffeeWithKaranS7 please kartik take some legal action against that joker karan. In every episode he tried to link every other your ex girlfriend. It’s a serious matter. It’s a character assassination. Please speak up for yourself. We are with you #KartikAaryan”

Why is karan so interested in everyones S*X life

Maybe coz he aint getting any

KWK used to be fun b4 karan started to make it vulgar And why mention #KartikAaryan in every episode and specify his relationships. Simply a bully Karan is..#KoffeeWithKaranS7 — Sakshiii 💥💫💥 (@dontgivegyaan) July 28, 2022

In todays news we can all agree that karan johar is obsessed with @TheAaryanKartik and can't breathe without mentioning him in his show.. It's okay karan, I'm obsessed too but your level of obsession is just embarrassment. #KoffeeWithKaranS7 — 🤍 (@royalistia) July 28, 2022

And the fact that moments later he talked to him like a friend , hypocrisy is real!#KartikAaryan stay away from this clown!

Literally man he is fucking selling his show on Kartik's name!

PS: no hate for AP as she never degraded K in public n I adore her💜#KoffeeWithKaranS7 💩 https://t.co/YH2tt4f5Zp pic.twitter.com/hwIXFnqCks — K🌟 (@KartikDaily) July 28, 2022

#KoffeeWithKaranS7 please kartik take some legal action against that joker karan. In every episode he tried to link every other your ex girlfriend. It's a serious matter. It's a character assassination. Please speak up for yourself. We are with you #KartikAaryan — Kartik Aaryan Fan ❤️ (@Zahra84106830) July 28, 2022

Another #KoffeeWithKaranS7 episode another topic of #KartikAaryan and trying to do Conjectures about his personal life my #KaranJohar 😒😒

M sick of you Karan for your obsession for Kartik like this. @TheAaryanKartik you should be really proud baby, people are obsessed and how! — Pri-Aagni ❤️‍🔥 (@KartikKiMeera) July 28, 2022

Talking about Kartik and Karan, the duo had a massive fallout in 2021 when the young star walked out of Dostana 2. This in turn created a lot of bad blood between the filmmaker and the star and we hardly ever saw them together since. However recently a recent clip of them showing them interacting at an awards function went viral. The duo also spoke during the game segment of the Ananya Panday- Vijay Deverakonda episode when the actress called him.

After watching the recent episodes and reading these fan tweets what do you think – Is Karan Johar obsessed with Kartik Aaryan? Let us know in the comments below.

