Karan Johar landed himself in a trouble, once again, when he faced massive backlash from South sensation Nayanthara’s fans. KJo’s chat show Koffee With Karan 7 saw Akshay Kumar appearing on the 3rd episode with South actress Samantha. Akshay and Samantha’s episode not only got everyone talking, but also became the most-watched episode. On her debut appearance, the Oo Antava girl spoke about her work life, personal life and her admiration for Ranveer Singh. Out of so many other things, the show began to make headlines owing to the host’s comment about the South superstar Nayanthara.

For the unversed, Karan Johar received backlash when fans saw the host saying, “Well, not in my list!” after Samantha picked the actress for being no. 1 for her.

Now Karan Johar has finally broken his silence after being trolled for saying ‘not on my list’ on the show for Nayanthara and revealed what happened. In a Bollywood Hungama report, Karan Johar is quoted saying “I said, according to the list that I had from Ormax, Samantha was the no.1 star. Nayanthara’s fans have misconstrued the conversation.”

For the uninitiated, it all happened when Karan Johar asked Samantha, who she thought was the biggest actress in the South. But when the actress named Nayanthara, KJo disapproved of her and said “Well, not in my list.” He was then seen producing Ormax’s list of top actresses in the country which was topped by Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Meanwhile, on Koffee With Karan 7, Samantha was heard opening up about working with Nayanthara. She told Karan Johar, I just finished a film with Nayanthara who is the biggest heroine in the South. It was fantastic working with her. I think that in every interview that I was asked, ‘So how was it working with Nayanthara?’ like ‘Was there any friction?’ But it was amazing.”

