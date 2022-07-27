Koffee With Karan 7 is one of the hottest trending topics in the country right now. While we were still going gaga over Samantha’s candidness with Akshay Kumar in the last episode, host Karan Johar teased us with a glimpse of the upcoming episode which stars Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday. Now, Diet Sabya has revealed the items in KJo’s lavish hamper which he gives to the winner of rapid fire round and can you guess? It’s worth lakhs and we aren’t kidding, you guys!

KKK happens to be one of the most controversial reality shows of all time. Nobody, absolutely nobody has the guts to ask such bold questions from Bollywood celebrities except for Karan. This year, the show has gone OTT and is getting aired on Disney+Hotstar and well the clips of the same are going viral on social media all over.

Now, Diet Sabya who happens to be an anonymous fashion police page revealed what comes in Karan Johar’s lavish Koffee With Karan 7 lavish hamper. It consists of iPhone 13, Tyaani Jewellery, Amazon Alexa 10, Versace coasters, Audi mobile coffee maker, Vahdam Tea Maker, Neuhaus chocolates, Khoya sweets, Jo Malone and Marshall Action II speakers. Yes, we know…we want that hamper too! Haha!

Take a look at Diet Sabya’s story here:

Meanwhile, in the upcoming episode we will see Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda gracing the famous KKK couch and we are already too excited for this duo to appear together.

What are your thoughts on Koffee With Karan 7’s lavish hamper and the gifts that come with it? Tell us in the comments below?

