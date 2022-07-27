Bollywood’s favourite couple Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani has been making headlines since yesterday. Reports claim that the two have ended their relationship after dating for nearly 6 years. Now veteran actor and Tiger’s father Jackie Shroff reacts to these reports. Scroll down to know.

While both actors have vehemently denied being in a relationship, their frequent getaways, photos, and dinner dates say otherwise. The two have always maintained that they’re close friends.

During a conversation with Bombay Times, Jackie Shroff claims that his son Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani have always been friends and continue to be. “I have seen them go out together. Not that I keep track of my son’s love life (laughs). That’s the last thing I want to do, like infringe into their privacy,” he added.

Commenting on the break-up rumours, “See, it is up to them whether they are together or not, whether they are compatible (with each other) or not. It is their love story, like me and my wife (Ayesha) have our love story. We share a good equation with Disha. And like I said, they are happy together like they meet, talk etc.”

It is also worth pointing out that both Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani have worked together in multiple films. They appeared in films like Baaghi 2 (2018), Baaghi 3 (2020), and a music video, Befikra (2016). Back in 2019, Ek Villian 2 actress hinted about impressing Tiger Shroff with her gymnastics, and fitness but nothing had happened.

Disha said to a leading portal, “I have been trying to impress him for a long time, but he doesn’t seem to be interested in me. We go out for dinner and all, but I need more than friendship, but that’s not happening. I want us to be more than that, but it’s one-sided love. I have been trying it all — gymnastics, fitness, et al — to impress him, but it’s not happening.”

