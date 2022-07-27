Sushant Singh Rajput Fans Call For 'Boycott Flipkart' After A T-Shirt Referring To SSR's Depression’ Was Found
Sushant Singh Rajput Fans Calls For ‘Boycott Flipkart’ After A T-Shirt Referring To SSR’s Depression’ Was Found, Netizens Say, “Karma Will Catch You Soon” ( Photo Credit – Sushant Singh Rajput / Facebook )

It is not unusual for online shopping websites and shopping apps to use unorthodox methods to promote and market their product. Sometimes their ways do not sit well with the customers. Now it seems Sushant Singh Rajput fans were offended by Flipkart’s T-shirt.

Boycott Flipkart began trending on Twitter after netizens spotted a T-shirt referring to late actor Sushant’s ‘depression’ was found on the website by one of his fans. The T-shirt had artwork of SSR with the words, “Depression-like drowning” accompanying it.

Several netizens slammed the e-commerce website and said that the late Sushant Singh Rajput was not a depression patient, instead, he was killed by the ‘Bollywood mafia’. A Twitter user even served notice to the online shopping platform for selling T-shirts with a misleading quote.

The user wrote, “I will serve notice to @Flipkart tonight (for approving a material which is defaming a deceased) as a common & responsible citizen,” while another user wrote, “#flipcart you can’t do marketing of your product by dragging a dead person. Think about there family members..karma will catch you soon.”

Take a look at some of the Twitter reactions below:

Previously, a brand that sells chips and snacks came under attack after a commercial featured Ranveer Singh. Fans of Sushant Singh Rajput have miffed the ad makers and the brand. Ranveer Singh, appearing in the Bingo! ad is hit with the question: Beta, aage Kya Plan Hai? To Singh’s character responds by talking about paradoxical photons, algorithms, and aliens.

While the ad seemed pretty harmless on the surface and didn’t have any direct references to Sushant Singh itself, his fans, however, believed that Ranveer “mocked” the late actor by talking about science- something the former loved dearly.

