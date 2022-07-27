It is not unusual for online shopping websites and shopping apps to use unorthodox methods to promote and market their product. Sometimes their ways do not sit well with the customers. Now it seems Sushant Singh Rajput fans were offended by Flipkart’s T-shirt.

Boycott Flipkart began trending on Twitter after netizens spotted a T-shirt referring to late actor Sushant’s ‘depression’ was found on the website by one of his fans. The T-shirt had artwork of SSR with the words, “Depression-like drowning” accompanying it.

Several netizens slammed the e-commerce website and said that the late Sushant Singh Rajput was not a depression patient, instead, he was killed by the ‘Bollywood mafia’. A Twitter user even served notice to the online shopping platform for selling T-shirts with a misleading quote.

The user wrote, “I will serve notice to @Flipkart tonight (for approving a material which is defaming a deceased) as a common & responsible citizen,” while another user wrote, “#flipcart you can’t do marketing of your product by dragging a dead person. Think about there family members..karma will catch you soon.”

Take a look at some of the Twitter reactions below:

Update I will serve notice to .@Flipkart tonight (for approving a material which is defaming a deceased) as a common & responsible citizen. Cc: .@withoutthemind di .@divinemitz di .@soniaRainaV di .@FlipkartStories .@flipkartsupport & BW Killed SSR DreamProjects TL participants — Rudrabha Mukherjee 🇮🇳 (@imrudrabha) July 26, 2022

Country has not yet come out of the shock of Sushant's tragic death. We will keep raising our voice for justice.. Flipkart should be ashamed of this heinous act and should apologize that such incident will not be repeated again.#BoycottFlipkart pic.twitter.com/wEVLPYl5EH — Kashyap (@Kashyap_updates) July 26, 2022

It's completely a propaganda

Every1 knows #sushantsinghrajput was brutally murdered by #drugiewood & till now they r facing wrath of audience so to come out from this spiral they did this & depression is not a fancy word which u use like this (#ssr not depressed) #BoycottFlipkart — SG (@SG68579767) July 27, 2022

#BoycottFlipkart Now Flipkart cm out as t new on t list of abusers of Sushant Singh Rajput Shame on Flipkart

You r now earning money on an innocent deceased soul by tagging him as a mental patient Is tat much worst condition u r in right now..?? Sushant 4m Dreamer 2 Achiever — Soma Dutta (@SomaDut96461948) July 26, 2022

Previously, a brand that sells chips and snacks came under attack after a commercial featured Ranveer Singh. Fans of Sushant Singh Rajput have miffed the ad makers and the brand. Ranveer Singh, appearing in the Bingo! ad is hit with the question: Beta, aage Kya Plan Hai? To Singh’s character responds by talking about paradoxical photons, algorithms, and aliens.

While the ad seemed pretty harmless on the surface and didn’t have any direct references to Sushant Singh itself, his fans, however, believed that Ranveer “mocked” the late actor by talking about science- something the former loved dearly.

