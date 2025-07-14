Popular South Korean actress Chae Jung-An recently appeared on a talk show and candidly talked about her dating life and more. The actress who had done an amazing job in the K-drama Coffee Prince, alongside Gong Yoo and Eun Hye-Yoon, still gets recognized as her character in the series. For those who don’t know, she got married in 2005, but it was short-lived, and she filed for a divorce in 2007.

Since then, Jung-An has been in only one relationship in 2012 which was publicly known. But after that, she was never seen with a guy or even her fans don’t know about her dating life. So, what is she upto? In a latest interview, she talked about it and left the host shocked with her response. Scroll ahead to know.

Is Chae Jung-An Dating Someone Now?

The 47-year-old actress made an appearance on S#ARP member Lee Ji-Hye’s YouTube channel, and shared if she is thinking about remarrying or not. When Chae Jung-An was asked if she is looking for a man in her life right now or not, the Coffee Prince actress explained that she has walked past that life and now is aiming for something else.

While talking candidly, Lee Ji-Hye asked, “Here’s what I think. I think that if you wanted to, you could… But do you still not want to get remarried at all? I’m curious.” To this, the actress replied, “Are you trying to put me on Love After Divorce?” The host further diverted the conversation by saying that she was curious to know as the actress still looks so pretty. Jung-An said, “Oh, because I’m pretty…? But I definitely don’t want to get remarried.” Hearing this when Ji-Hye further asked, the actress stated, “Really. In fact, these days, I’m preparing for my own death.”

This statement left the host in shock and as Chae Jung-An could see the expression on Lee Ji-Hye’s face after hearing the answer, the actress went on to explain her statement. She said that her end goal is to become an independent senior citizen who can take care of herself. Queen of Reversals actress went on to add, “I mean that I’m trying to move away from my maximalist lifestyle… If I were to pass away out of the blue, who is going to take care of all the stuff I leave behind? You know? But I’m still paying into the national pension and also contributing to a retirement savings plan. My goal is… I want to move into a nice senior community. I want to be the most hottest one there.”

Well, it seems Chae Jung-An knows what she wants from her life and the way she still looks, she will be one hot grandma. What do you think?

