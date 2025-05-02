Go Youn-Jung is a versatile and talented actress who is currently leading the spin-off drama of Hospital Playlist, Resident Playbook. People are appreciating her performance in the drama. However, she made her debut with the drama He Is Psychometric in 2019. But did you know she could almost be a part of the Oscar-winning movie, Parasite?

Yes, that’s right. The same Parasite movie that was a box-office hit made by the celebrated director, Bong Joon-Ho. In a recent conversation, the actress opened up about it, and left everyone stunned with the details of her audition. It would have been her debut if she could pass the final round.

Go Youn-Jung revealed in the conversation (Via Koreaboo) that the first audition she went for was for Parasite. She had auditioned for the role Da-Hye, the daughter of the rich family and that the director liked her because she resembled the lead actress who played her mom in the film – Cho Yeo-Jung. The Resident Playbook actress made her first ever appearance in a variety show on ‘You Quiz’ and talked about her first audition.

While recalling the details, the actress shared, “It was for the role that Jung Ji So played. The daughter of Cho Yeo Jung. I don’t remember the audition well, like a dream. I think I felt fascinated, like I was seeing a celebrity [when I saw Director Bong Joon Ho]. He said that I look like Cho Yeo Jung. He had hoped the actress playing her daughter would look like her, so I was one of the final few candidates.”

윤정이 태어나서 처음 본 오디션 >> 기생충 << 이었대

최종 후보 중 한 명이었다고…💕 pic.twitter.com/glNrPPtSJU — 🍪 (@cookie960422) April 30, 2025

However, despite making it to the final round, Go Youn-Jung couldn’t get selected for the role. Whereas Jung Ji-So pulled it through and gave one of her best performances as Da-Hye, a high school girl in Parasite. Meanwhile, Youn-Jung debuted in the industry with the drama, He Is Psychometric that released in the same year as Parasite. For those who don’t know, Bong Joon-Ho’s directorial is still considered as one of the most successful films so far that earned over $258 million at the box office worldwide.

On the other hand, Go Youn-Jung is mostly known for her performance in the K-drama, Alchemy of Souls, where she plays the character Naksu. She was very much appreciated for her portrayal of the character and her chemistry with Lee Jae-Wook was adored by all. Now, she is playing the lead character as Oh I-Yeong in Resident Playbook.

Even though the drama isn’t grabbing much attention, the actress is getting a lot of love from the audience. Have you started watching it yet? If not, stream it on Netflix.

For more of the latest Korean updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

