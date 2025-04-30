HYBE’s new girl band KATSEYE has dropped the second teaser of their track Gnarly. As soon as the video clip went viral, fans were quick to assess that the band had been plagiarizing other girl bands out there, including BLACKPINK and Aespa. Netizens figured out that two of the outfits that were worn by KATSEYE members resemble Jisoo and Jennie’s costumes from their songs.

It sparked a discussion online, and now people have taken X (previously known as Twitter) by storm to share their opinions regarding this. Before pointing fingers at the HYBE group for copying BLACKPINK members’ outfits, netizens claimed that they even copied music tracks from aespa. Scroll ahead to find out what they have been tweeting.

After KATSEYE dropped the ‘Gnarly’ teaser, netizens spotted that one of the outfits resembled Jisoo’s Earquake costume, while another one was similar to Jennie’s Shut Down look. It ignited a whole thread on X, and one of the social media users joked, “I see Jisoo was also on that moodboard.” While another one commented, “Blackpink, the trendsetter that you are.” Some even bashed the new band and called them out as cringeworthy. Another fan wrote, “Im totally FINE if its just a hairstyle or top or the skirt. But they totally steal every details of Jisoo’s look.”

i see jisoo was also on that moodboard 😂😂 https://t.co/Rj5r5QpyaE pic.twitter.com/edlatUlHK7 — 𝙘𝙝𝙡𝙤𝙚 ✧ (@viziorina) April 28, 2025

it’s so cringe i’m crying — ⚔️’⁴ (@viclusiv) April 28, 2025

There was also a viral thread surfacing on X where people have been proving that HYBE has been copying other bands. But it sparked a debate online as many netizens pointed out how idols have worn similar outfits in the past, too, and it was something that everyone used to love back at that time, but now it’s receiving hatred. Many supported HYBE idols, and a lot of netizens even brought in ADOR CEO Min Hee-Jin and her initial allegations of ILLIT copying NJZ.

One of the netizens tweeted, “Min Hee-Jin and her minions really ruined K-pop because back in my days when idols get similar outfits, the only tweets we see are them ‘this only means one thing in Korea’ tweets now wearing outfits of the same color = plagiarism.”

mind you. like girl stfu this always happens pic.twitter.com/Z2PK3VRCTZ — C H U U 🔪🥪 (@ch0mp3E) April 28, 2025

I mean it’s very common to share outfits and Megan’s almost always had bangs

(This isn’t dragging just saying it’s common for idols to share pieces or whole outfits) pic.twitter.com/W7agsOprX8 — Sky || LE SSERAFIM HOT SOTY (@sky_mp4_) April 29, 2025

but K-pop idols do the same things all the time? there have been plenty of incidents where stylists would put idols in outfits that another idol already worn before — chloe is gnarly 🧪 (@dollesettee) April 28, 2025

Remember the times where we counted idols wearing identical outfits as crumbs, now its suddenly plagiarism https://t.co/07Dxl1bvmR pic.twitter.com/d5HvbJI6lM — Yunara (@_Death_Lotus) April 29, 2025

Well, what are your thoughts about this whole situation?

