Lisa, who just won hearts with her back-to-back performances at Coachella 2025, was offered to perform at Miss Universe 2025. However, the K-pop idol who debuted in 2016 with the band, BLACKPINK, has been earning accolades for her vocal range and dance skills, but declined the opportunity. Now, the CEO of the Miss Universe organization, Nawat Itsaragrisil, recently shared an update regarding it.

Lalisa has not only been excelling in the music industry but also has stepped into the film and entertainment industry after her other band members, Jennie and Jisoo, with an American series, The White Lotus season 3. In the series, the songstress played a Thai character named Mook and gained a lot of appreciation for her portrayal. Although she didn’t have much screentime, her fans were very excited to see her onscreen.

Coming back to her declining the invitation to perform at Miss Universe 2025, Nawat Itsaragrisil, during his recent TikTok livestream, revealed that Lisa was invited to perform at the grand finale of Miss Universe 2025, which is going to take place in Thailand. While everyone was quite excited to get the BLACKPINK member on board, the conversation with her management team wasn’t really positive.

As per Nawat’s narrative, despite several attempts at negotiation, Lisa didn’t agree to perform at the event, and her representatives stated a scheduling conflict as the reason behind it. Her team further added that the K-pop idol has been fully booked for the whole year because of her other commitments. On the other hand, Miss Universe 2025 is going to happen at IMPACT Arena Muang Thong Thani. The tickets were already announced, and the price ranges from USD 74 to USD 1475. For the unversed, Nawat Itsaragrisil became the CEO of the organization from April 23, and even though he was excited about Lisa performing, the plan didn’t work out.

Lisa was recently tagged as a lip-sync singer after her performance at the Oscars 2025, but the songstress changed people’s perspective while performing at Coachella 2025. She grabbed attention with her vocal skills at the event and earned praise from the audience. Fans were so mesmerized that “LISACHELLA” started to trend on X (previously known as Twitter). Many even took the platform and shared what they thought of her performance.

One such fan wrote, “I LOVEEE how we can hear her singing and rapping verse for verse on the broadcast now cuz they finally turned her mic up and the backtrack down.” Another one commented, “MIC IS ON & CROWD IS LOUD.”

