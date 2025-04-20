Any drama or movie gets the likes of the audience because of the storyline, of course, but mainly because of the actors and actresses who play in it. Their calibre, talent, and dedication make those characters relatable and approachable. Even though there’s a bias between actors and actresses underneath everyone’s eyes, as believed by netizens, there are many female leads who have been getting the highest pay in the industry.

However, in the present time, there are a lot of talented actresses who are competing with each other to get a lead role in a project. This list of names includes big stars like Jun Ji-Hyun, Song Hye-Kyo, Park Shin-Hye, Park Bo-Young, and more. But do you know how much these actresses get paid? We have dug up some information about their remuneration and listed it below. Scroll ahead.

Jun Ji-Hyun

No one tops this list other than Jun Ji-Hyun. The actress, who started her career as a model for a fashion magazine at 15, gained massive popularity after appearing in the movie My Sassy Girl. Known for her roles in My Love from the Star and Legend of the Blue Sea, she continues to be the highest-paid actress in the industry, reportedly earning 110 million KRW (99,900 USD) per episode.

Lee Young-Ae

Lee Young-Ae is known for her performance in the drama Dae Jang-Geum, and it’s been 17 years since it premiered for the first time. Following that, she has featured in various projects and proved her acting mettle in one after the other. She was last seen in the 2021 drama Inspector Koo. However, in this list, she takes up the no. 2 position, taking 100 million KRW (90,700 USD) per episode as her remuneration.

Song Hye-Kyo

One of the most popular South Korean actresses in the present time, who gained massive popularity after featuring in Descendants of the Sun and recently wooed her audience, is none other than Song Hye-Kyo. She is a global name and has fans from across the world. Hye-Kyo is the third-highest-paid actress as she earns 60 million KRW (54,400 USD) per episode and is tied up with many endorsements, as per reports.

Choi Ji-Woo

Choi Ji-Woo is not only a charming actress but also a versatile one. She has done a variety of roles, but she is known for her performance in Winter Sonata. Her fans were overwhelmed when they saw her in a cameo role in Crash Landing on You. However, she reportedly has been taking 50.5 million KRW per episode, which is 46,000 USD.

Ha Ji-Won

Ha Ji-Won’s popularity across South Korea is because of her acting skills. Even though she debuted as a villain, she soon started to get lead roles. One of her notable works is Secret Gardens with Hyun Bin. With her diverse but selective projects and many brand endorsements, she is one of the highest-paid actresses. She has taken 50 million KRW (45,000 USD) per episode.

Kim Tae-Hee

Kim Tae-Hee has been aging like a fine wine. She is the actress who is known for her work in Stairway to Heaven and other projects. The diva continues to rank in the highest-paid actresses list with her popularity in drama and endorsements, and also in Korean men’s hearts of being an ideal woman. She earned 40.9 million KRW (37,000 USD) per episode. Her marriage to singer Rain has only increased her value in the industry.

Gong Hyo-Jin

Gong Hyo-Jin is someone whose drama has never recorded ratings under 10%, she is called ‘Queen of Ratings’ in the industry. The actress is talented and dedicated to her work. As per reports, she has taken home 40.2 million KRW per episode, which translates to 36,500 USD.

Park Bo-Young

Currently, one of the most versatile actresses is Park Bo-Young. She is trending everywhere and doing back-to-back dramas, leading the charts with her performance. She is also acquiring a position in the top 10 highest-paid actresses’ list. She was last seen in the Melo Movie and is now gearing up for her upcoming project, Unknown Seoul. Reportedly, she earns 30.1 million KRW (27,300 USD) per episode.

Shin Min-Ah

Shin Min-Ah is a popular South Korean actress who rose to fame after appearing in Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha. She recently featured in Netflix series Karma, and garnered a lot of appreciation for her performance. The classy actress takes home 30 million KRW (27,000 USD) per episode. Apart from her professional life, her relationship with Kim Woo-Bin often surfaces.

Park Shin-Hye

Park Shin-Hye continues to win hearts with her charming personality and versatile acting skills. Be it her drama, Pinocchio, or The Judge from Hell, she has delivered great performances so far. Along with her shining acting career, her domestic and international brand deals landed her on this list of the highest-paid actresses. But did you know that she gets paid 25 million KRW (22,700 USD) per episode? Yes, that’s right.

Well, these are the top 10 highest-paid actresses of South Korea.

