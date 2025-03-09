Jun Ji-Hyun is a South Korean actress who rose to fame after her role in the movie My Sassy Girl, which came out in 2001. The film became a huge sensation across Asia, making it one of the breakthrough Korean films. Ji-Hyun received a lot of appreciation from the audience for her performance. Slowly, she expanded her acting prowess and started working in the drama industry. She has been featured in popular K-dramas like My Love from the Star, Legend of the Blue Sea, and more.

In 2022, Mnet’s TMI News Show, which premiered on July 27, announced the ranking of the First half of 2022 – Best 10 Stars with top-tier income. Ji-Hyun was ranked third. Scroll ahead.

According to the report, Jun Ji-Hyun modeled for 22 brands across various fields, including chicken, curry, fashion and beauty endorsements, chocolate CFs, and more in the first half of 2022. For those who don’t know, the actress has been modeling for a chicken brand for nearly 9 years. The brand recorded annual sales of 82.6 billion won before Ji-Hyun became its model. However, after she took on the role of their official model, their sales increased dramatically by five times compared to prior sales.

In the first half of 2022, the chicken brand recorded sales of 400.4 billion won. On the other hand, through this advertisement, Jun Ji-Hyun spread the craze of chicken and beer in Asia. The actress earned 13 billion won that year, becoming the third actress in the list with a top-tier income.

Last month, Ji-Hyun’s name got embroiled in a tax payment controversy. After this, her agency IEUM made an official statement to MyDaily: “Jun Ji-hyun underwent a tax audit in 2023 and was confirmed to have no issues after following all legal procedures. However, due to differences in interpretation between the tax accountant and the NTS regarding expense processing methods, there were some discrepancies in certain items, resulting in an additional tax payment of about 20 million KRW. This is a common occurrence in tax adjustments. Therefore, we want to clarify that this additional tax has nothing to do with any major tax issues or illegal activity.”

After a long hiatus, Jun Ji-Hyun is returning to the screen with her upcoming K-drama, Tempest, a spy thriller series. The drama revolves around Ji-Hyun’s character, Moon Ju, a former ambassador to the US who investigates a suspicious assassination. The series also stars Kang Dong-Won, John Cho, Alicia Hannah-Kim, Jacob Bertrand, and others.

Well, did you know that Jun Ji-Hyun was once one of the actresses with a top-tier income? Let us know your thoughts.

