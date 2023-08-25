While we are very excited to know more about Lisa and Jisoo’s dating life as their reports are doing rounds all over the internet, another BLACKPINK member is also hitting the headlines. It’s none other than Rose. Months after her dating rumours were denied by YG Entertainment, the singer’s romantic life is resurfacing again.

On the other hand, as BLACKPINK’s massive fanbase was worried about their contract expiring with YG Entertainment, it seems it won’t happen after all. As YG’s statement about the South Korean girl band’s Seoul concert hinted the same. Now, scroll ahead to know what is up with Rose and her love story.

As shared by one of the fandoms, KKrushKpop, on YouTube, it seems there is a heated debate among fans regarding Rose’s alleged romantic involvement with Kang Dong Won. The speculations started after subtle hints were dropped. While some are excited and waiting to know more about her relationship reports, there are others who are sceptical about it.

Check out the video clip here:

For the unversed, a few months ago, when the reports were leading all the South Korean media, YG Entertainment had issued a statement on April 17, 2023, “It is difficult to confirm [the rumours] because it is a private issue pertaining to our artists.” But it didn’t stop the speculation. A few days later, YG once again released a statement saying, “Previously, we conveyed earlier that it is not possible to confirm the artist’s personal matter in regards to Rosé, but we inform you once again as indiscriminate speculation has continued. We reveal that the dating rumours reported today regarding Rose are not true, and we would be grateful if you could help so that information different from the facts is not circulated.”

Now, that the video clip is resurfacing once again hinting at Rose’s love life, the massive BLACKPINK fanbase who call themselves BLINKs have been commenting on it. One wrote, “Bro yg denied the dating rumours regarding rosé and kang dong won! And why still people are always talking as they confirm it”

Another netizen pointed out the huge age difference between Rose and Kang Dong Won and penned, “They have 16 years age gap.. Rosie is only 26 six and Kang dong won is 41 then like how??”

One social media user commented, “I’m in disbelief, Rosé is afraid of men, but she could’ve grown out of this fear lol- we shouldn’t involve ourself with their business.”

Well, what are your thoughts? Let us know.

