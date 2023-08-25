Daniel Craig is a Hollywood actor who needs no introduction. We all know him as James Bond for years, and apart from his acting career, Daniel is also known for living an outrageous life. However, once the actor had opened up about his disappointment regarding the paparazzi culture, scroll ahead to know what he had said.

Well, there’s no doubt that being a celebrity is not an easy task. Every step gets measured, and every work gets scrutinised by the media and their massive fandom. But somewhere down the line, we tend to forget that these celebs are also human, and our obsession might affect their real life.

Once talking about how the rise of camera phones and the paparazzi culture has ruined Daniel Craig’s life, the actor shared his opinion in an interview with ShortList. He had said, “Spending an afternoon in the pub with friends, relaxing and getting drunk and silly and not worrying. The difference, and this has changed rapidly in about 10 years, is phones. They are the f*cking bane of my life. I get people who just do that [mimes taking picture with a cameraphone] while I’m having dinner. I want to get violent and I can’t.”

Daniel Craig further added, “They think it’s their right to take a photo of me and I find that incredibly intrusive. But every phone has a camera on it, so how do we stop it? We can’t. So how could I go into a pub and have a few pints of Guinness and get a bit rowdy and sing a few songs when some tw*t ‘s going to film me and put it on the Internet?”

Well, Daniel has always preferred to share things from the top of his mind. He has never shied away from opening up about his personal life. But what are your thoughts about his opinion regarding the papping celebrities every now and then? Let us know.

