American actor Sylvester Stallone is considered to be one of the biggest stars in Hollywood. From his breakout role in ‘Rocky’ to his enduring legacy as ‘Rambo,’ Stallone’s influence on pop culture continues to captivate audiences worldwide. Did you know he once suffered serious injuries at the hands of Hulk Hogan? Read on

Being a part of an action film can get really dangerous. Syl, an action film star, is no stranger to obtaining serious injuries while shooting. However, the worst of the worst came while he was filming Rocky 3. Scroll down to know more.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In Rocky III, Sylvester Stallone faced off against one of the all-time greatest professional wrestlers, Hulk Hogan. In a particular fight scene, Hogan inflicted such a serious injury on his co-star that he didn’t even glance at the hurt shoulder.

In a ‘Superstar to Superstar’ interview, the two icons engaged in a conversation about the movie Rocky III. During the interaction, the WWE star inquired from Sylvester Stallone about the most severe injury he had experienced while filming. Without hesitation, The Expendables actor recounted how the injury during the scene with Hogan had left him deeply traumatized, as reported by WWE.com.

Sylvester Stallone said, “Truthfully, the hardest I was ever hit was actually by you, Hulk Hogan. We didn’t put it in the movie [Rocky III] because I was so traumatized. It was where you threw me into a corner and you leapt up, and you were really, really light on your feet that day, for 310 pounds. You went up and caught me with your shin, believe it or not, on my collarbone. I collapsed to the ground. I’ll never forget, I was laying there and I was thinking, ‘I don’t want to look. I don’t want to look because that bone is sticking through my flesh and it’s over. Here’s the end of the movie.’”

Although the pain was excruciating, Sylvester Stallone was concerned that his bone might have punctured his skin, but fortunately, such a scenario did not occur.

For more updates on Hollywood news, follow Koimoi.

Must Read: Margot Robbie Bragging About Her Husband As The Harry Potter Extra Who Was “Pushed By Draco Malfoy” Is The Cutest Thing On The Internet Today, Netizens React, “He Better Be Telling My Wife Is Barbie”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News