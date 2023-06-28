The controversy of Vince McMahon and his giant wrestling company WWE seems to be growing day by day. While the company was reportedly on the verge of being sold to the Saudi Arabian-based company, there have been no official updates about the same. As Vince has been a vital element in every decision of the company, new reports claim that the WWE has reportedly begun taking preventative measures to stop him from making last-minute changes to the product.

Back in July 2022, McMahon stepped down as WWE CEO as he was reportedly accused of s*xually assaulting women employees of the company. However, his age was cited for his departure to avoid the company’s negative reputation. A few months after his exit, he returned and was unanimously elected as Executive Chairman of the Board in January.

Amidst all the brawl, a new report by Fightful Select reveals how Vince McMahon typically likes to ensure that advertised matches occur on the show. A source close to the outlet said that Vince plans to make alterations and advertises matches on SmackDown weeks in advance could be an effort to “Vince proof” some of the plans. Along with SmackDown, he has been altering plans for the other brand, RAW.

The report by the outlet notes that Vince McMahon requests to make the last-minute changes. Some of the advertised matches were scrapped from WWE SmackDown. Bayley was supposed to put her spot in the Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match on the line this past Friday night on SmackDown, but the match never occurred.

Following the brawl, the WWE Universe was excited to see what Triple H could do with the product now that he had full creative control, as he was appointed the new COO. However, those sentiments have been somewhat derailed as Vince has been making changes to the show at the last minute, and the company is reportedly trying to prevent it.

