Vince McMahon is one of the biggest names in the entertainment industry. As he has been running the WWE for over decades, the business mogul has been surrounded by many controversies. While the recent news of the wrestling company being sold to a Saudi Arabian-based company has been doing rounds on the internet, we never know what the future holds for wrestling fans. Talking about Vince, Read on to find out what Mark Henry had to say about him as he once almost whooped his a*s.

Talking about The Diabolical Owner of the WWE Hall of Famer shared an incident when Vince pranked him and felt extremely disrespected. The former WWE star was known for his powerhouse performances in the company and was best known as the World’s Strongest Man during his days in the company.

Advertisement

Advertisement

During a conversation with Chris Van Vliet, the WWE star revealed when he was asked for a dark match after the Smackdown show. Mark Henry stated that he had asked the referee about the situation and asked him for a microphone. The microphone turned off as he was handed off, which made him completely pissed off. As the wrestler felt trivialised at that moment and thought about confronting Vince McMahon, he shared about the prank.

Upon meeting Vince McMahon, Mark Henry revealed, “Vince just thought it was funny”. He was lucky McMahon got out of the building when he did, or they might not be having this conversation right now. “I’d have whooped all their a**es. And I don’t know if I could have controlled myself as mad as I was back then,” added the former WWE star.

Mark shared that it was the maddest time of his life during his days at the WWE. He felt glad that the backstage members had let Vince leave the venue, as he would have to suffer the wrath of The World’s Strongest Man.

Let us know what do you think about the incident and for more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com.

Must Read: John Cena Calls Himself A ‘Hypocrite’ & Nearly Destroying Friendship With Dwayne Johnson For Abandoning WWE, “I Was So Selfish”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News