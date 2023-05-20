John Cena and Dwayne Johnson are among the most prominent names who have made their career from the wrestling arena to Hollywood movies. While the actor never appeared in a Hollywood project, their rivalry from WWE days has been one of wrestling history’s most talked about rivalries. However, as they both are now in the Fast and Furious franchise, they have not shared the screen yet.

Talking about their previous rivalry, which started for WWE, turned out to be personal as they both exchanged indirect comments about each other. The Fast X actor addressed the public feud with Dwayne Johnson and how he nearly ruined his friendship. Both of them engaged in a lengthy WWE rivalry in 2012 and 2013. The leader of the Cenation said that he and Johnson have largely remained good friends except for “one little patch” where he “really messed up.”

During a conversation on Happy Sad Confused, the WWE superstar-turned-actor shared his opinions on Dwayne The Rock Johnson while he was promoting Fast X. “I got selfish and me living WWE at the point and not having any concept of growth or someone else’s perspective — I took Dwayne’s comments [about the business] as not genuine,” said John Cena. He thought The Rock’s approach was “selfish and short-sighted” as he added, “My view was if you love something, be there every day.”

The Peacemaker actor noted how his comments came after The Rock largely abandoned the WWE for his acting career. “Like, what a hypocrite I am because I still love WWE and can’t go all the time. And I just didn’t see that. I was so selfish.” The 16-time world champion felt he should have discussed his issues with the Black Adam star privately rather than dragging their drama into the audience’s eye.

As their feud is now at rest, the audience would love to see them together in the future installment of Fast and Furious movies. Let us know what do you think about John Cena and Dwayne Johnson crossing paths in the upcoming Fast movie. For more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

