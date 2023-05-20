Blake Lively is one busy woman at the moment. She is busy with the shooting of It Ends With Us, an upcoming romantic drama based on the hit novel of the same name by Coleen Hoover. She took a short hiatus after the birth of her third child, but the diva is now back and how! Well, we missed the star, her acting and her witty replies during interviews. Be it making her off-screen appearance funny and intelligent to putting people back in their right places, the actress does it all.

She once did the same during an interview when she was asked a s*xist question. Instead of losing her temper or getting offended, she politely but firmly slammed the interviewer with a graceful remark. Scroll on to learn more about it.

Blake Lively attended the red carpet of Variety‘s New York Power of Women Luncheon in 2017. While she looked lovely and talked passionately against child p*rnography, she was asked a rather trivial and irrelevant question at the event. Instead of answering it or getting cornered, she fiercely gave it back to the interviewer. As per Buzzfeed, she was asked what she was wearing. The interviewer was curious to know about the designer or brand of the powerful pantsuit she wore in a dark sage hue.

Talking about fashion during such a serious event with a serious cause did not make any sense – obviously! Blake Lively knew it very well and said the same, strictly but with a smile. She said, “Are we really doing this? Would you ask a man that?” Umm… We don’t think so! “…Become more aware, and that we change, and that we build women up. So, you can ask me another question,” she added.

“There’s a lot that’s worrying me [about the current administration] as a woman and a mother,” Lively told Variety at the event. “I feel like there’s an awakening that’s happened … We can’t just retweet things. We have to do something about it,” Blake concluded.

A Twitter user shared a clip from the interview and lauded the Gossip Girl actress’s fiery personality.

Blake Lively popping off after someone asked her about fashion at #PowerOfWomen – “Are we really doing this? Would you ask a man that?” pic.twitter.com/iPftkPfoeF — Maeve McDermott (@maeve_mcdermott) April 21, 2017

Let us know what you think of this event, and for more details, stay tuned to Koimoi.

