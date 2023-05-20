American actor and filmmaker Sylvester Stallone is considered one of Hollywood’s most commercially successful stars. He is well known for playing Rocky Balboa in the successful Rocky series. He is also one of the most renowned physical culture icons in history.

While Stallone is one of the prominent film personalities in Hollywood, he was once accused of s*xual assault by a 16-year-old girl while he was filming a movie in Las Vegas in the late 1980s. Scroll down to know more.

As per a Daily Mail report, Sylvester Stallone was 40 years old when an unnamed teenager disclosed to Las Vegas police that she had been ‘intimidated’ into having s*x with him and his bodyguard Michael ‘Mike’ De Luca at the former Las Vegas Hilton hotel in July 1986.

Reportedly, Sylvester Stallone had intercourse with the 16-year-old and convinced De Luca to join them. The interaction was then “very uncomfortable” for her, but she was aware that she had “no choice.” The police inquiry found that Stallone forced the adolescent to have or*l intercourse with him before penetrating her, while De Luca forced her to have oral s*x with him before penetrating her.

Further stated in the report, “the copy of the police report is, in fact, a true copy of the original report,” according to retired Las Vegas metro police department detective sergeant John Samolovitch, who was in charge of the s*xual assault unit at the time.

Sylvester Stallone’s publicist Michelle Bega, however, denied all the allegations levelled against the Hollywood star. The publicist also issued a statement to the publication that read, “This is a ridiculous, categorically false story. No one was ever aware of this story until it was published today, including Mr Stallone. At no time was Mr Stallone ever contacted by any authorities or anyone else regarding this matter.”

The minor claimed that Stallone threatened her after the incident, telling her that she couldn’t tell anyone since both men were married and that if she did, “they would have to beat her head in.” Stallone then laughed with De Luca. According to the police report, the unnamed youngster ultimately opted not to press charges against either man because she felt “humiliated and ashamed” and “scared.”

The shocking police report was filed a year before Toni-Ann Filiti, Stallone‘s half-sister, threatened him with legal action in 1987, claiming that Stallone had repeatedly r*ped and s*xually assaulted her.

